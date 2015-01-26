WASHINGTON Jan 26 The $3.7 trillion U.S.
municipal bond market will benefit from a recent delay in
implementing part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law known
as the Volcker Rule, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
The rule requires banks to unwind the tender option bonds
that they, along with closed-end funds, use to finance purchases
of municipal bonds. Last month Congress passed legislation
giving banks extra time to comply with the rule.
"This delay is credit positive for municipal closed-end
funds and the municipal bond market at large," said the rating
agency. "The extension will also help prevent a sharp price
correction in muni bonds, since trusts can be unwound and
underlying assets sold more gradually."
The implementation delay until July 2017 will "postpone the
possible liquidation of approximately $90 billion in municipal
securities that collateralize roughly $75 billion in existing"
tender option bonds, according to the rating agency.
Nonetheless, the Volcker Rule does not allow new tender
option bonds to be created and closed-end funds will soon need
to find alternatives that comply with the rule's limits. Moody's
said the delay will allow a more gradual development of the
alternative structures.
