CHICAGO Nov 26 U.S. municipal bond sales
totaled $27.8 billion in November, pushing 11-month volume to
$278.3 billion, just 3.3 percent less than the same period in
2013, according to Thomson Reuters data on Wednesday.
November sales of debt by states, cities, schools, hospitals
and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market was down
20.4 percent from October, but 21.8 percent higher than in
November 2013.
Refundings of outstanding bonds so far in 2014 totaled
$155.9 billion, outpacing the sale of $122.4 billion of new
debt. While the amount of refunded debt was running 1.7 percent
over the same period in 2013, new money issuance was down 9
percent, Thomson Reuters reported.
Demand for munis has remained strong with U.S. muni funds
reporting net outflows in only six weeks so far this year,
according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)