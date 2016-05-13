(Adds order details for Central Texas Regional Mobility
Authority deal)
By Hilary Russ
May 12 Long-term U.S. municipal bond prices rose
again on Thursday, driving the 30-year yield down 1 basis point
to a record low of 2.44 percent, with even some lower-quality
deals selling at tighter spreads.
"There appears to be copious amounts of cash around" and
"spreads are compressing as investors reach for yield," said
Greg Saulnier, a Municipal Market Data (MMD) analyst. Bond
prices move inversely to yields.
Previous record lows, set in November 2012, were 2.47
percent for the 30-year and 1.47 percent for the 10-year.
Top-rated long-term munis broke that record on Wednesday and
again on Thursday, according to MMD, a Thomson Reuters company.
Though the 10-year yield for triple-A munis rose 1 basis
point on Thursday, it still closed just 7 basis points off the
record at 1.54 percent.
Investors have poured money into muni bond funds for 32
weeks straight, with $22.1 billion of inflows this year,
according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.
The week ended May 11 was the biggest in inflows so far this
year, with $1.2 billion.
"This streak is quite amazing given the low levels of
municipal rates and ratios, but the risk-adjusted yields on
munis are still reasonable given the alternatives," said Chris
Mauro, head of U.S. municipals strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
He will be watching whether bondholders put their money back
into the market after their June 1 coupon payments.
"If recent weekly flows are any indicator, the reinvestment
could be quite strong," he said.
Flows into long-term funds have also been near record levels
as investors extend duration in an effort to pick up yield,
Mauro said.
The last week in April, long-term muni funds had $1.1
billion of inflows, their strongest showing since February 1997.
Investor demand for any yield at all in a global low-yield
environment even squeezed spreads on lower credit deals.
On Thursday, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
received $2 billion of orders for its $368.7 million offering,
making it more than five times oversubscribed, according to MMD.
But a spokesman for Central Texas told Reuters on Friday
that the deal got $4.2 billion of orders, meaning it was more
than 11 times oversubscribed.
The authority's senior lien revenue refunding bonds were
rated Baa2 by Moody's Investors Service, a low investment grade
rating.
The demand allowed Central Texas to bump prices on its
entire deal. The yield of bonds maturing in 2046 with a 5
percent coupon fell 13 basis points to 3 percent.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Matthew Lewis)