By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES, July 30
LOS ANGELES, July 30 The city attorney of
bankrupt San Bernardino, California, has a novel idea for
raising new revenue - open medical marijuana dispensaries to
sell pot.
As San Bernardino struggles to deliver a bankruptcy exit
plan two years after it filed for Chapter 9 protection, city
attorney Gary Saenz says marijuana sales should be part of the
southern California city's income.
He cites the example of smaller Palm Springs, California,
population 45,000, which levies a 10 percent tax on medical
marijuana outlets that nets $500,000 a year. San Bernardino has
a population of 210,000.
Saenz's proposal will be debated by the San Bernardino city
council on Aug. 19. He says revenues will initially be used to
fund police efforts to crack down on illegal marijuana outlets.
The California Board of Equalization, which oversees the
state's sales tax, says once a city approves medical marijuana
outlets, it can use the tax revenue any way it wants.
The Board of Equalization estimates the total sales of
medicinal marijuana in California ranges between $700 million
and $1.3 billion annually, resulting in $59 million to $109
million in sales tax revenues.
Fred Shorett, a city council member, said how to use the
extra tax dollars is part of the discussion the council will
have next month. He supports the proposal.
"Look at prohibition," Shorett said. "Let's make it legal,
and regulate it and control it."
Medical marijuana outlets are currently prohibited in San
Bernardino, but under state law can be authorized if a city
council votes to allow them.
San Bernardino, 65 miles east of Los Angeles, filed for
bankruptcy in July 2012. It is negotiating a payback on arrears
of $13.5 million to its largest creditor, Calpers, the state's
public pension fund and America's biggest with assets of $295
billion.
San Bernardino is one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies
closely watched by the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Bondholders, public employees and other state and local
governments are monitoring how financially distressed cities
handle their debts to Wall Street compared with other debtors,
such as large pension funds, during Chapter 9 protection.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Edited by Ronald Grover and Andre
Grenon)