Sept 30 Funding to hospitals, states and other
issuers in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market would be
jeopardized if Congress does not raise the federal debt limit by
the Oct. 17 deadline, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
Without a deal on the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury will
have only $30 billion every day to pay bills that can sometimes
total twice that much for daily expenditures, Moody's said.
That would place even non-disretionary spending on the
chopping block, including funding to public finance issuers.
"Issuers would also likely face higher borrowing costs, and
market access would be challenging, particularly for issuers
with thin liquidity and a need to refinance debt or access the
short-term note market for cash-flow purposes," Moody's said in
the report.
Most issuers have already prepared, setting aside funds or
scheduling payments to protect against possible delays or
reductions in federal fund transfer, the credit rating agency
said.
Hospitals, especially those that treat many poor patients,
would take a big hit because they rely so heavily on federal
Medicaid and Medicare revenue.
Children's Hospital Central California, rated A1 with a
stable outlook, gets 70.7 percent of its revenue from Medicaid
reimbursements - the highest percentage of any hospital. All 10
hospitals that rely the most on Medicaid are children's
hospitals, Moody's report said.
Separately, a potential federal government shutdown -- which
would happen on Monday at midnight if Democrats and Republicans
fail to agree on a spending bill - could also hit some muni
bonds, though the impact would likely be limited.
Among the bonds most at risk in that scenario are highway
and mass transit debt, federal lease financings and military
housing bonds, the report said.