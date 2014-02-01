Feb 1 U.S. municipal bonds have started the year
strong, outperforming most other bonds and equities in a
significant rebound from a dismal performance in 2013, when
investors fled the sector.
After yanking a record $62.6 billion from muni bond funds in
2013, investors have redeployed cash to the sector in January,
with more than $500 million over the past three weeks, Lipper
data showed. Coupled with a limited flow of new issuance, that
has helped boost the performance of munis across the board,
especially in the high-yield sector, and could support more
gains.
But hazards still lie ahead - a restructuring plan in the
Detroit bankruptcy that appears to favor pensioners over
bondholders and a threatened ratings downgrade on Puerto Rico,
one of the $3.7 trillion market's biggest issuers, could throw a
wrench into the rally. Ongoing regulatory reform could pinch
liquidity in a market already known for low trading volume.
Overall, munis tracked by the Barclays Capital U.S.
Municipal Bond Index have delivered a total return of
1.93 percent in January, outpacing the wider U.S. bond market,
as measured by the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, by 56
basis points.
"Munis came out of the box very strong," said Philip
Fischer, head of muni bond research at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, who sees the rally extending in coming weeks against a
backdrop of limited near-term supply.
The outperformance has been especially pronounced among
lower-quality bonds with longer maturities.
The Merrill Lynch Triple-B U.S. General Obligation Municipal
Securities Index, dominated by bonds issued by
cash-strapped Puerto Rico, has delivered a total return this
year of more than 5.5 percent. The Puerto Rico bonds in the
index have gained 5.7 percent on a total return basis, index
data show.
It is clear that investors are being drawn by the high-yield
sector's enticing yields - the average effective yield in the
Merrill index is nearly 8.5 percent compared with a 10-year U.S.
Treasury yield of 2.65 percent. High-yield muni funds accounted
for 90 percent of the latest week's inflows.
Some muni rebound is typical for January, when investors
traditionally reinvest the coupons and principal payments that
come due, according to Dorian Jamison, municipal analyst at
Wells Fargo Advisors.
Issuance of new paper is also often low coming out of the
holidays, leaving investors with little supply to satisfy their
appetites.
The level of new deals coming to market in January fell to
the lowest level in two years, to $17.63 billion, as refinancing
continued to dry up, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data released on Friday.
Jamison was optimistic that munis could keep up the rally
through the year, in part because their tax-free nature will
continue to be a source of value in a time of higher federal
taxes for wealthy investors.
RBC Capital Markets, for instance, projects that muni yields
will tighten to Treasuries, an indication of outperformance.
The ratio of 10-year top-rated municipal bond yields to
equivalent Treasuries could hit 90 percent by the end of the
year from the current 95.5 percent, according to RBC. The
30-year ratio is forecast to reach 98 percent from about 107
percent now. A falling ratio signals muni outperformance.
But there are risks that could dampen the rally.
One big near-term threat is Puerto Rico. All three credit
rating agencies have the island's bonds on watch for a possible
downgrade into junk, depending in part on whether officials can
successfully tap the muni market in coming weeks.
"The market is still fragile" with Puerto Rico and as
headwinds, said Barry HoAire, a portfolio manager at Bel Air
Investment Advisors in Los Angeles.
Federal regulation could also impede munis. Fitch Ratings
has warned that a new rule governing high-quality liquid assets
on bank balance sheets would hinder liquidity in the muni market
if it were to be enacted as currently written.
U.S. banks, which hold about $404 billion of the $3.7
trillion of outstanding muni bonds, might reduce their muni
holdings because the bonds would not be counted as high quality
liquid assets under the new rule, Fitch said.
Furthermore, interest rates broadly are expected to rise,
particularly as the Federal Reserve continues to reduce its
massive bond buying stimulus that drove yields to record lows.
That said, the credit profile for issuers is brightening,
with most states and cities seeing modest economic improvement
and rebounding revenues from tax collections and fees.
"Yes, interest rates are going to go up. But there are
improving credit fundamentals in all areas, even high yield,"
said Richard Larkin, credit analyst at HJ Sims in Boca Raton,
Florida.
"Things are good - I am not expecting another major airline
or auto manufacturer to go bankrupt. I think we have been seeing
emotional and irrational reaction to municipal bonds."
