By Mark Hosenball and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON Feb 7 U.S. authorities are stepping
up investigations, including an FBI criminal inquiry, into
possible violations by employees of Rupert Murdoch's media
empire of a U.S. law banning corrupt payments to foreign
officials such as police, law enforcement and corporate sources
said.
But U.S. investigators have found little to substantiate
allegations of phone hacking inside the United States by Murdoch
journalists, the sources added.
The FBI is conducting an investigation into possible
criminal violations by Murdoch employees of the U.S. Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), a law intended to curb payment of
bribes by U.S. companies to foreign officials, a U.S. law
enforcement official said.
The U.S. official said that if any law enforcement action
was pursued by U.S. authorities against Murdoch employees, it
would most likely relate to FCPA.
If it is found to have violated the FCPA, Murdoch's News
Corp, which has its headquarters in New York, could be
fined up to $2 million and barred from U.S. government
contracts, and individuals who participated in the bribery could
face fines of up to $100,000 and a jail sentence of five years.
Executives could be liable if they authorised bribes or knew
about the practice but failed to stop it.
In practice, U.S. authorities have usually settled FCPA
cases in return for large cash payments from companies, who can
sometimes avoid legal admissions of guilt.
Much of the evidence police are examining in the News Corp
case was handed over to investigators by the company, who have
set up a special clean-up unit in London and hired batteries of
lawyers in Britain and the United States, some of whom
specialise in FCPA cases, company sources said.
The U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange
Commission also have jurisdiction to pursue civil cases against
alleged violators of the law.
Bloomberg news service reported last year that Justice
Department prosecutors sent News Corp, U.S. parent of Murdoch's
UK media properties, a request for information on alleged
payments which journalists made to British police officers in
return for news tips.
LAWYERS
Sources close to News Corp said the Management and
Standards Committee (MSC), the unit which the company set up to
deal with phone hacking and related investigations, for some
time had been concerned about the consequences of U.S.
investigations of possible FCPA violations.
Both News International and parent company News Corp
declined to comment. Reuters is a competitor of Dow Jones
Newswires, a unit of News Corp.
Last July, the company retained Mark Mendelsohn, who served
as deputy chief of the Fraud Section in the Criminal Division of
the U.S. Justice Department. Mendelsohn, now in private
practice, was internationally respected as an architect of the
DOJ's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement programme.
News Corp sources confirmed that the Management
and Standards Committee was also working with Williams
& Connolly, a prominent Washington law firm specialising in
white-collar crime cases.
The New York Times reported last year that one of the
lawyers working on the News Corp case was Brendan Sullivan, a
Williams & Connolly partner known for his public defence of
White House aide Oliver North during Congressional
investigations into an arms-for-hostages scandal during the
administration of U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
News Corp announced last month that another Williams &
Connolly partner, Gerson Zweifach, would become its top new
in-house lawyer. He is also expected to join the Management and
Standards Committee.
Company sources said that, via the MSC, News International
was routinely sharing with its outside lawyers, including
Williams & Connolly, evidence which had been uncovered of
suspected questionable practices including payments to British
police officers.
The MSC declined to comment.
Among evidence turned over by the company to British
authorities are emails and financial records which allegedly
chart the payment of more than 100,000 pounds ($158,000) to
police contacts, mostly in sums of under 1,000 pounds.
A company source said the records showed many or most of the
payments intended recipients were listed in company records
under false names.
THREE INVESTIGATIONS
London's Metropolitan Police Service for months has been
investigating an assortment of suspected abusive practices which
journalists at the News of the World and other Murdoch London
newspaper properties are alleged to have routinely employed in
recent years.
British detectives are conducting three parallel
investigations.
One inquiry, known as Operation Weeting, is investigating
alleged phone hacking, and a second inquiry, Operation Tuleta,
is investigating allegations of computer hacking. The third
investigation, Operation Elveden, is investigating allegations
that journalists paid police officers bribes in return for story
tipoffs. The head of the three investigations said this week she
was increasing the number of police looking at police payments.
The law enforcement source said U.S. authorities found no
evidence to substantiate allegations that potentially illegal
reporting tactics that were alleged to have been widespread in
Britain were also employed by Murdoch journalists in the United
States.
Law enforcement and corporate sources said no evidence had
turned up to corroborate a Daily Mirror accusation that
journalists from Murdoch's now defunct News of the World sought
to hack into voice mail messages of victims of the al Qaeda
attacks on New York and Washington of Sept. 11, 2001. The Mirror
is a competitor of Murdoch's London tabloid, the Sun.
London police have arrested 30 people, including journalists
and police officers, in connection with its three
journalism-related investigations. Last month, four current and
former journalists on the Sun, the largest-circulation British
paper, as well as a serving police officer were arrested in
connection with Operation Elveden.
Sue Akers, the officer in charge of all the investigations,
said on Monday that 14 people so far had been arrested in
connection with Operation Elveden, but indicated that more
investigators were likely to be added to the inquiry, which she
said still had some time to run.
To date, no criminal charges have been filed against any of
the individuals arrested over the past year, who include Rebekah
Brooks, a former CEO of Murdoch's London papers, and Andy
Coulson, a former Murdoch editor who became top media adviser to
Prime Minister David Cameron.
However, current investigations trace their roots back to
the 2006 arrests, and subsequent guilty pleas, of News of the
World royal reporter Clive Goodman and private detective Glenn
Mulcaire on phone hacking charges.