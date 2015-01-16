Members of the rock group The Black Crowes place their handprints in cement as they are inducted into the Hollywood Rock Walk May 14, 2001 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Files

LOS ANGELES Southern rock band the Black Crowes has split up after more two decades, lead guitarist and co-founder Rich Robinson said in a statement on Thursday, citing a disagreement with his brother, lead singer Chris Robinson.

"It is with great disappointment and regret that after having the privilege of writing and performing the music of The Black Crowes over the last 24 years, I find myself in the position of saying that the band has broken up," Rich Robinson said in the statement, which was posted on his Facebook page.

There was no mention of the band's demise on its official website, which said only that no tour dates were scheduled "at this time."

Rich Robinson said in his statement that he "couldn't be more proud" of the band's accomplishments, which include more than 30 million albums sold, but alluded to a dispute with his brother over control of the group.

"I love my brother and respect his talent, but his present demand that I must give up my equal share of the band and that our drummer for 28 years and original partner, Steve Gorman, relinquish 100 percent of his share, reducing him to a salaried employee, is not something I could agree to," Rich Robinson said.

The Black Crowes, which formed in Georgia in the 1980s, released their first album, "Shake Your Money Maker," in 1990, achieving multi-platinum status. It has since endured several hiatuses and line-up changes.

