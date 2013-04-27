By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS, April 27
NEW ORLEANS, April 27 Musician Troy Andrews,
better known as "Trombone Shorty," witnessed his first New
Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at age 12 - not from the
viewing area but on stage.
"I was playing with my brother's brass band," said Andrews,
now 27.
At this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Andrews
will be given a high honor. He will perform for the first time
as the closing act of the final day on the biggest stage. That
time slot previously had long been occupied by one of New
Orleans' most famous bands, the Neville Brothers.
The festival, which began Friday and ends May 5, has music
lovers filling the walkways linking 12 stages arranged across
150 acres of the festival grounds, not far from downtown.
During the next two weekends, some 500 bands will perform at
the festival, including a sprinkling of big names from Billy
Joel, Dave Matthews and Adam Lambert to Jill Scott, George
Benson and Willie Nelson.
The stars will help draw some 400,000 people through the
gates over the seven days of the festival, but many fans are
interested in less famous local performers such as Trombone
Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Rebirth Brass Band, Irvin Mayfield,
Anders Osborne and Tab Benoit, among the 400-plus bands in the
lineup that hail from New Orleans and the surrounding area.
"I can't believe the mix of music here," said Keith Oliver,
who came to the festival from Richmond, Virginia.
"I don't know where else you could hear great blues, jazz,
gospel and all the rest all in one place," Oliver said as he and
his wife merged into the sea of flowered shirts and sun hats
heading for the next stage.
Festival producer and director Quint Davis said the festival
showcases New Orleans' "musical DNA."
"People in New Orleans are wired different for music," he
said. "It's not just entertainment here, it's sustenance. It's
like po-boys and fried oysters - we can't live without it."
Davis, in his 44th year of producing the festival, said he
continues to be impressed by the depth of the local talent pool.
That enables him to book one out-of-town headliner per day on
each stage and fill all the remaining slots with Louisiana bands
in genres including jazz, blues, gospel, R&B, hip-hop, Cajun,
zydeco, Latin and Caribbean.
PASSING IT ON
Davis said what distinguishes the New Orleans sound has to
do with history.
"No matter what genre they're playing, a lot of this music
has been passed through many generations," he said.
Trombone Shorty, one of the hottest musical artists in New
Orleans, is an example of that history. His brother gave Andrews
his nickname years ago, he said.
Andrews wields a trumpet as easily as the trombone and is
also skilled at keyboards, drums and songwriting. His music
mingles jazz, funk, hip-hop and soul in high-energy compositions
that rev up audiences on frequent tours that take him across the
country and abroad.
Andrews has played at the festival nearly every year since
his first appearance, and this year, Davis contacted him about
performing in the final festival slot.
"Quint Davis sent me a text saying it could be time for the
passing of the torch and he asked if I'm ready," Andrews said,
recalling how the scheduling came about.
Landing the time slot "is a dream come true" for a young man
who grew up among the city's most famous musicians.
Andrews' grandfather, R&B singer-songwriter Jessie Hill,
made musical waves in the 1960s working with Ike and Tina
Turner, Sonny and Cher and New Orleans artist Dr. John.
Andrews' uncle played in Fats Domino's band "way before my
time," he said, "and just about every brass band in the city had
a member of my family in it."
As a kid growing up in the Treme neighborhood, Andrews hung
out with the Neville family and often "sat in" when the Neville
Brothers played around town. "I was put on so many different
musical stages growing up that I didn't think about what kind of
music we played," he said. "I just thought music was music."
Andrews said he was keenly aware that local musicians have a
responsibility to pass musical styles from one generation to
another.
"When I was younger, we all wanted to play like Rebirth
(Brass Band), but people in the neighborhood said before you can
play like that, you've got to learn some traditional music so
you can understand how Rebirth got where they are," he said.
Now, he's helping his younger cousins, who are anxious to
follow in his musical footsteps.
"It's what we've been taught to do," Andrews said. "We have
to let the younger generations take our music - and approach it
the way they want - but just teach them where it all comes
from."
