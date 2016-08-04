WASHINGTON Aug 4 The Justice Department said on
Thursday that it will not alter agreements that it reached with
ASCAP and BMI, music licensing giants, in 1941 that established
how music is licensed.
The department also said that the consent decrees require
the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers
(ASCAP) and Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) to offer "full-work"
licenses that convey to radio and television stations, bars,
restaurants, digital music services, and other music users the
right to publicly perform, without risk of copyright
infringement, all works in ASCAP's and BMI's catalogues.
ASCAP had opposed "full work" licenses.
ASCAP represents artists like Beyonce, Billy Joel, Katy
Perry and Hans Zimmer while BMI is home to Willie Nelson, Carlos
Santana, Rihanna and others.
The department had agreed in 2014 to reconsider the consent
decrees, which were originally reached in 1941, to take into
account changes that have come with the rise of music streaming
services like Pandora Media Inc.
ASCAP and BMI, which license about 90 percent of music heard
on online services, in movies, TV shows and bars, had hoped to
modify the consent decrees to replace "rate courts," which are
based in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
New York, with arbitration.
A rate court handles disputes when ASCAP or BMI cannot reach
an agreement on price with a client.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)