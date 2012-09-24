Sept 24 An inflammatory ad equating Islamic
jihad with savagery was posted Monday in 10 New York City subway
stations, even as much of the Muslim world was still seething
over a California-made movie ridiculing the Prophet Mohammad.
The ad, sponsored by the pro-Israel American Freedom Defense
Initiative, appeared after the Metropolitan Transit Authority
lost a bid to refuse to post it on the grounds that it violated
the agency's policy against demeaning language. In July, a
federal judge ruled it was protected speech and ordered the MTA
to place the posters.
The ad, featuring mostly black-and-white lettering on
46-by-30-inch (117-by-72-cm) cardboard posters, will remain
posted for a month, MTA spokeswoman Marjorie Anders said.
"In any war between the civilized man and the savage,
support the civilized man," the ad reads. "Support Israel/Defeat
Jihad."
Pamela Geller, executive director for the ad's sponsor
group, rejected the MTA's assertion the posters were demeaning.
"There's nothing either hateful or false about my ad,"
Geller said in an email.
Despite the controversy, most subway riders who passed the
ad in a tunnel at the Times Square station Monday failed to
notice it. Those who did were generally critical.
"Where is the protection of religion in America?" wondered
Javerea Khan, 22, a Pakistani-born Muslim from the Bronx. "The
word 'savage' really bothers the Muslim community. But it's hard
for me to look at this poster and take it seriously."
Mel Moore, 29, a sports agent, said: "It's not right, but
it's freedom of speech. To put it on a poster is just not right.
But it caught my attention and I support freedom of speech, so
you got to live with it."
Australian tourist Peter Johnson, 50, who had just visited
the memorial to the Sept. 11 hijack plane attacks, said he felt
it was "a bit harsh to call someone a savage, but I do think
that extremist Muslims seem happy to kill anyone regardless of
their race or religion.
"I would have used the word 'barbaric.'"
Anders, the MTA spokeswoman, said the agency had not
received any reports of vandalism against the posters.
The American Freedom Defense Initiative gained notoriety
when it opposed creation of a Muslim community center near the
site of the Twin Towers, which were destroyed in the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.
