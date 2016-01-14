NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than
half a million women and girls in the United States live at risk
of female genital mutilation, a threefold increase in recent
years due to the rise in immigrants from countries where it is
practiced, a government study said on Thursday.
The number of U.S. women and girls who have undergone the
actual procedures is unknown, however, due to a lack of reliable
data, said the study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
The report said the estimated 513,000 women and girls at
risk were born or have a parent born in a nation where female
cutting is a tradition.
Female genital mutilation remains traditional in many
African countries as well as in South Asia and the Middle East,
and the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated as many as
140 million women have been subjected to the practice.
The practice, which involves removal of the external
genitalia, has been illegal for 20 years in the United States.
"This shows it's not just something that happens 'over
there' but it's something that happens in this country," said
Shelby Quast, Americas director for Equality Now, a global group
that works to end female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C).
"These girls are as American as any other girls, yet they're
facing something very, very life-altering."
The risk has grown fourfold for U.S. girls younger than 18,
said the CDC study.
The ancient ritual, often shrouded in secrecy and widely
condemned as a serious violation of women's rights, causes many
health problems which can be fatal.
The study said women and girls with family rooted in Egypt,
Ethiopia and Somalia were most commonly found at risk in the
United States.
"The increase resulted from the fact that the U.S.
population originating from FGM/C countries has risen sharply in
recent decades," said the study, published online in the
March/April edition of Public Health Reports.
The 513,000 women and girls at risk in 2012, the most recent
year data was available, more than tripled from the 168,000 at
risk in the last CDC count in 1990, it said.
Some immigrants send their daughters back to their home
countries in what is called "vacation cutting," which also is
illegal under U.S. law, the study noted.
The CDC count boosts public awareness and supports stronger
law enforcement, Quast said, adding that many health-care
workers and teachers are unaware of the law and should be
trained for dealing with survivors or girls at risk.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.news.trust.org)