NEW YORK, Aug 19 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $1.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended
Aug. 12 on continued belief that international shares are headed
higher, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The inflows marked the first new cash commitments to stock
funds overall in three weeks, according to the data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
While funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $2.3
billion in withdrawals to continue a streak of outflows that
began in early March, funds that mainly hold international
shares attracted $3.8 billion to mark their biggest inflows in
three weeks. The funds have attracted new cash every week this
year.
Bond funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, their third
straight week of withdrawals.
"U.S. stocks have performed well since 2009, but interest
rates are likely to start rising soon, which is widely expected
to increase volatility," said Alan Gayle, senior investment
strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, on the outflows
from U.S.-focused share funds.
He also said loose monetary policies in developed markets
outside the United States were continuing to lure investors to
their shares. Investors have favored international shares on the
belief that stimulus policies from the European Central Bank and
Bank of Japan would support stocks in those regions.
Gayle also said investors could be exiting bond funds after
weak performance in the second quarter. The Barclays U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index fell 1.7 percent over the quarter.
In addition, he said expectations for a looming
interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve may have driven
investors out of bond funds for the third straight week. Rate
hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, since bond yields move
inversely to prices.
The Fed will probably raise interest rates twice this year,
with the first increase in almost a decade coming as early as
next month, according to a Reuters poll of economists published
on Aug. 13.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $394 million in outflows to mark their second
straight week of withdrawals.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
8/12/2015 8/5 7/29 7/22 7/15
Total equity 1,548 -3,857 -1,423 1,875 -7,660
Domestic -2,294 -7,314 -5,220 -3,202 -11,468
World 3,842 3,457 3,798 5,077 3,808
Hybrid* -394 -608 275 233 -211
Total bond -2,689 -4,400 -4,797 1,560 -431
Taxable -2,679 -4,294 -4,706 1,320 -393
Municipal -10 -106 -91 240 -38
Total -1,535 -8,865 -5,944 3,668 -8,302
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
