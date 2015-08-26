By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $2.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
Aug. 19 on continued expectations for a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The outflows marked the first four-week stretch of
withdrawals from bond funds since October of last year,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
All of the outflows from bond funds in the latest week were
from funds that hold taxable bonds, while funds that specialize
in tax-free municipal debt attracted a meager $50 million to
mark their first inflows in four weeks.
Stock funds overall posted $554 million in outflows after
attracting $1.6 billion in the previous week. While funds that
specialize in international shares attracted the most new cash
in four weeks at $4.7 billion, funds that mainly hold U.S.
stocks posted $5.2 billion in outflows.
The outflows from bond funds likely occurred on the view
that the Fed would be hiking rates soon, said David Keeble,
global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New
York. He said investors were leaving high-yield bond funds on
the view that the yields were too low for the risk.
The Fed's rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which
move inversely to yields. While many investors still expected
the Fed to hike in September as of the end of ICI's reporting
period, market turmoil has since reduced expectations for a
September hike.
Funds that specialize in international shares have attracted
fresh demand from investors every week so far this year, while
funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks have lost fans with outflows
over every week since early March.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $361 million in outflows to mark their third
straight week of withdrawals.
The following table shows estimated ICI fund flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
8/19/2015 8/12 8/5 7/29 7/22
Total equity -554 1,551 -3,672 -1,423 1,875
Domestic -5,204 -2,294 -7,250 -5,220 -3,202
World 4,650 3,845 3,578 3,798 5,077
Hybrid* -361 -394 -542 275 233
Total bond -2,284 -2,689 -4,399 -4,797 1,560
Taxable -2,334 -2,679 -4,294 -4,706 1,320
Municipal 50 -10 -105 -91 240
Total -3,199 -1,532 -8,614 -5,944 3,668
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chris
Reese)