By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $2 billion to stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 2 on reduced concerns over China, while bond funds posted
outflows on fears over the timing of the first Federal Reserve
rate hike, data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI)
showed on Wednesday.
The inflows into stock funds came after investors pulled $11
billion from the funds over the prior week, which marked the
biggest weekly outflows in nearly three years.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $1.8 billion,
marking their first inflows since late February, according to
the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
The inflows came after $9.8 billion in outflows over the
prior week. Funds that mainly hold international shares
attracted a meager $191 million after posting $1.2 billion in
withdrawals the prior week, which marked the funds' first
outflows of the year and their biggest since late December.
The inflows into stock funds came as MSCI's all-country
world stock index rose slightly over the weekly
period after plunging 6.3 percent over the prior week on worries
over slowing growth in China.
"We're in a pretty strong place in the U.S. economy," said
Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York.
"Even if China slowed down, we're growing at such a robust
pace that odds are it wouldn't derail U.S. growth."
Investors pulled $6.3 billion out of bond funds, marking
their sixth straight week of withdrawals after posting $12.2
billion in outflows the prior week, which were the biggest since
early October 2014.
Lin said concerns about an upcoming Fed rate increase
likely spurred the outflows. The Fed's next policy meeting is on
Sept. 16-17.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $857 million in outflows to mark their sixth
straight week of withdrawals.
The latest outflows were down from the prior week's $4.2
billion in withdrawals, which were the biggest since November
2011.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/2/2015 8/26 8/19 8/12 8/5
Total equity 1,970 -10,985 -543 1,626 -3,672
Domestic 1,779 -9,791 -5,200 -2,275 -7,251
World 191 -1,195 4,656 3,900 3,579
Hybrid* -857 -4,231 -167 -363 -489
Total bond -6,320 -12,207 -2,288 -2,672 -4,416
Taxable -5,810 -11,473 -2,339 -2,661 -4,309
Municipal -510 -734 50 -12 -107
Total -5,207 -27,424 -2,998 -1,410 -8,576
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Tom
Brown)