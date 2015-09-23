By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 23 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $3.1 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. shares in the week ended Sept. 16, ahead of the Federal Reserve's high-profile policy meeting, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows marked the second straight weekl of withdrawals from the funds and the biggest in three weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The Fed did not raise its benchmark interest rate at the conclusion of its meeting last Thursday, in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home. Funds that specialize in international stocks attracted $2 billion, their biggest inflows in four weeks and a rebound in demand after $362 million in outflows the prior week. Overall, stock funds posted $1.1 billion in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Bond funds posted $4.5 billion in outflows, for their eighth straight week of withdrawals. Most of the outflows came from taxable bond funds, while funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $589 million in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals in three weeks. The outflows from U.S. share funds and bond funds came ahead of the Fed's policy decision. Investors were likely fearful before the Fed statement that a rate hike could hurt U.S. shares and bond prices, leading them to pull cash out of funds that hold those assets, said Macrae Sykes, analyst at Gabelli & Co Inc in Rye, New York. "The normal or typical reaction is that, in a Fed tightening cycle, that U.S. equities may not do as well," he said. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $722 million in outflows for their eighth straight week of outflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/16/2015 9/9 9/2 8/26 8/19 Total equity -1,128 -3,342 1,987 -10,972 -523 Domestic -3,093 -2,980 1,785 -9,790 -5,180 World 1,964 -362 201 -1,181 4,656 Hybrid* -722 -905 -857 -4,232 -164 Total bond -4,512 -2,455 -6,290 -12,313 -2,287 Taxable -3,923 -2,264 -5,795 -11,463 -2,338 Municipal -589 -191 -495 -850 50 Total -6,362 -6,702 -5,160 -27,517 -2,974 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Oatis)