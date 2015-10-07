By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $8.4 billion out of bond funds and $6.3 billion out
of stock funds in the week ended Sept. 30 on worries over global
growth, marking the biggest outflows from each category in five
weeks.
The bond fund outflows marked their 10th straight week of
investor withdrawals, while the stock fund outflows reversed the
prior week's $2.3 billion in inflows, according to the data on
Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute, a U.S. mutual
fund trade organization.
Most of the withdrawals from bond funds were from funds that
hold taxable bonds, while funds that specialize in tax-free
municipal bonds posted smaller outflows, at $588 million.
Withdrawals of $7.2 billion from funds that specialize in
U.S. shares accounted for the total outflows from stock funds,
while funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted their
third straight week of inflows, at $891 million.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, posted $1.9 billion in outflows to also mark their
biggest outflows in five weeks.
Major equity indexes around the world declined 10 percent or
more from July through September as fears mounted of a global
slowdown brought on by China.
"A bunch of people probably voted with their dollars and
said, 'look, we're uncertain, we're just going to pull out and
go to cash for part of our portfolio,'" said Wayne Lin,
portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York.
He said bond funds likely bled cash on the global growth
concerns as well as worries over a possible 2015 Fed rate hike.
Bond funds typically attract cash during periods of risk
aversion.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/30 9/23 9/16 9/9 9/2/2015
Total equity -6,290 2,297 -1,141 -3,544 1,987
Domestic -7,181 67 -3,110 -3,156 1,786
World 891 2,229 1,970 -389 201
Hybrid -1,907 -191 -795 -906 -856
Total bond -8,380 -1,783 -4,516 -2,487 -6,303
Taxable -7,792 -2,400 -3,927 -2,294 -5,806
Municipal -588 617 -589 -193 -497
Total -16,578 322 -6,452 -6,937 -5,172
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)