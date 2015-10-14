By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Oct 14 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Oct. 7, marking the 11th straight week of outflows, on mom and pop investors' fear of a 2015 Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The outflows were down from the prior week's $8.4 billion in withdrawals, which were the biggest in five weeks, the data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The latest outflows were from taxable bond funds, while funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds attracted $558 million in inflows to reverse the prior week's $587 million in outflows, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. "There's a greater fear of the Fed than there is of recession," Alan Gayle, head of asset allocation at Atlanta-based RidgeWorth Investments, said on the outflows from bond funds. He noted that retail investors tend to react more slowly to changes in Fed policy expectations, and said these investors were likely reacting on fears of a 2015 Fed rate hike despite recent views that the U.S. central bank may wait until 2016. Investors committed $326 million to stock funds after pulling $6.3 billion out of the funds the prior week, which marked the biggest outflows in five weeks. While funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted $1.6 billion to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their second straight week of outflows, at $1.3 billion. Gayle of RidgeWorth said investors likely continued to favor foreign equities on the view that monetary stimulus in Europe and Japan would support shares and economies in those regions. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $301 million in outflows to mark their 11th straight week of withdrawals. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/7 9/30 9/23 9/16 9/9/2015 Total equity 326 -6,291 2,297 -1,283 -3,544 Domestic -1,312 -7,181 67 -3,255 -3,156 World 1,638 891 2,229 1,972 -389 Hybrid -301 -1,907 -191 -795 -906 Total bond -5,771 -8,379 -1,783 -4,523 -2,491 Taxable -6,329 -7,792 -2,400 -3,934 -2,298 Municipal 558 -587 617 -589 -193 Total -5,746 -16,577 323 -6,601 -6,941 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)