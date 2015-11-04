By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $3.9 billion into bond funds in the week ended Oct.
28, the most since late June, partly on expectations that the
Federal Reserve would hold off hiking rates until next year.
The inflows also marked the funds' third straight week of
new demand, the data released on Wednesday by the Investment
Company Institute, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization,
showed.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2.7 billion, while funds that
hold tax-free municipal bonds attracted their biggest inflows
since late January, at $1.2 billion.
Investors pulled $2.7 billion from stock funds, marking
their biggest cash withdrawals in four weeks, owing to a $2.8
billion outflow from funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks. Funds
that specialize in foreign shares attracted a meager $62 million
to mark their second straight week of inflows.
The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds came as the
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index surged 3.5
percent over the reporting period.
The inflows into bond funds, meanwhile, occurred despite the
release of the Fed's policy statement on the last day of ICI's
reporting period on Oct. 28, in which the U.S. central bank put
a December rate hike firmly in play.
Ahead of the Fed's statement, which sent U.S. Treasury
yields soaring, investors had increasingly expected the Fed to
hold off on its first rate hike in nearly a decade until next
year.
Mutual fund investors probably lacked adequate time to react
to the Fed statement within ICI's reporting period, said
Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson Capital
Advisors in New York.
He also said the bond fund inflows likely reflected
investors' belief that the Fed would hold off on hiking rates
until 2016, and noted that municipal bond prices have fallen to
attractive levels.
On the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds, Lewis said:
"When people are pulling lots of money out of a market that's
rallying, they're saying, 'I don't believe the rally, and I
think this is going to end, and I want to get out before it
does.'"
He cited decelerating U.S. corporate earnings growth and
worrying U.S. economic growth as two possible reasons for retail
investors' caution toward the U.S. stock market.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $186 million in outflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
10/28 10/21 10/14 10/7 9/30/2015
Total equity -2,729 1,518 -1,465 350 -6,296
Domestic -2,790 -70 -1,445 -1,312 -7,181
World 62 1,588 -20 1,662 886
Hybrid -186 -60 50 -286 -1,975
Total bond 3,882 3,114 2,439 -5,771 -8,371
Taxable 2,685 2,709 1,822 -6,329 -7,784
Municipal 1,197 405 617 558 -587
Total 968 4,572 1,024 -5,707 -16,641
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)