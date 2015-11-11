By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $12.5 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
Nov. 4, marking the biggest weekly withdrawals from the funds in
over four years on heightened concern about another downturn in
U.S. equities.
The outflows were the biggest since early August of 2011 and
largely stemmed from $12.1 billion in outflows from funds that
specialize in U.S. stocks, the data released Wednesday from the
Investment Company Institute showed.
Funds that specialize in foreign shares posted $461 million
in withdrawals, marking their first outflows in three weeks and
their biggest in 10 weeks, according to the data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
The outflows from stock funds overall marked the second
straight week of investor withdrawals. Bond funds attracted $2.6
billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of
inflows.
Investors likely took profits from U.S.-focused stock funds
given the rebound in U.S. equities in October, fears of another
potential drop in stock prices, and concern about how a possible
December Federal Reserve rate hike could impact shares, said
Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York.
"Equity investors might be saying: 'there's really no
compelling reason for me to hold equities at this point, and
given the potential of a Fed hike, maybe I'll take some money
off the table," Lin said.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index gained 8.3 percent
in October to post its best monthly gain in four years after
falling the previous two months.
Demand for investment vehicles other than mutual funds may
have also contributed to the outflows from U.S.-focused stock
funds, an ICI spokesperson said.
"Mutual funds invested in domestic equity have seen outflows
for several years, related to several factors: investors
diversifying their holdings globally, growing use of
exchange-traded funds, and movement to collective investment
trusts and separately managed accounts," the spokesperson said.
Lin of QS said persisting concerns over a slowdown in China
may have contributed to outflows from international share funds,
while bond funds likely attracted demand away from stock funds.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $776 million in outflows to mark their third
straight week of withdrawals and their biggest in five weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
11/4 10/28 10/21 10/14 10/7/2015
Total equity -12,527 -2,733 1,517 -1,465 350
Domestic -12,066 -2,791 -71 -1,445 -1,312
World -461 58 1,588 -20 1,662
Hybrid -776 -187 -62 50 -286
Total bond 2,611 3,718 3,090 2,426 -5,771
Taxable 2,115 2,529 2,696 1,812 -6,329
Municipal 496 1,189 394 615 558
Total -10,692 798 4,545 1,011 -5,707
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Christian Plumb)