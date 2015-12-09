By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $8.9 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
Dec. 2, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in four
weeks as stock market volatility drove them to the sidelines.
The outflows marked the sixth straight week of withdrawals
from stock funds, according to data released on Wednesday by the
Investment Company Institute (ICI), a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares bled the most, with
outflows of $8 billion, marking the biggest outflows from the
funds in four weeks. Withdrawals of $890 million from funds that
specialize in international stocks marked their biggest outflows
since late August.
"People are just moving to cash," said Bucky Hellwig, senior
vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"The risk that an investor took this year in equities wasn't
worth the return by historical standards."
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was mostly flat for
the year through Tuesday's close.
Hellwig said volatility over ICI's reporting period, partly
on uncertainty over what the European Central Bank would
announce in the way of monetary policy, and worries over weak
commodities prices likely pushed investors out of stock funds.
Bond funds posted over $1 billion in outflows to mark their
fourth straight week of withdrawals. All of the outflows were
from funds that hold taxable bonds, while funds that hold
tax-free municipal bonds attracted their biggest inflows in five
weeks, at $918 million.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $1.3 billion in outflows to mark their
seventh straight week of outflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures millions of dollars):
12/2/2015 11/24 11/18 11/11 11/4
Total equity -8,865 -3,896 -4,976 -1,249 -12,525
Domestic -7,976 -3,526 -4,539 -2,357 -12,065
World -890 -370 -438 1,108 -461
Hybrid -1,256 -1,757 -987 -477 -775
Total bond -1,035 -2,768 -2,956 -686 2,605
Taxable -1,953 -3,394 -3,605 -1,000 2,109
Municipal 918 626 649 314 496
Total -11,156 -8,421 -8,918 -2,412 -10,696
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and dan
Grebler)