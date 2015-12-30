By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 30 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $2.6 billion out of foreign-focused stock funds in the week ended Dec. 22 on continued fears that higher U.S. interest rates could hurt shares outside the United States. The outflows marked the second straight week of sizable withdrawals from the funds, with investors having pulled the most in over four years the prior week, according to the data released Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute. The outflows marked the sixth straight week of investor withdrawals from foreign-focused equity funds, or the longest outflow streak since one that began in Nov. 2012, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $1.4 billion in outflows. While that marked their 13th straight week of outflows, it was the lowest weekly withdrawals in nine weeks. The latest period also marked the first week in a year in which investors pulled more cash from foreign-focused stock funds than from U.S.-focused stock funds, the ICI data showed. Overall, stock funds bled $3.9 billion, down from the prior week's $11.2 billion in withdrawals but still marking their ninth straight week of outflows. The prior week's outflows were the biggest in six weeks. Overall outflows from bond funds also decelerated, with investors pulling $4.5 billion. That was down from the prior week's $12 billion in outflows, but was still the seventh straight week of outflows. Funds that hold tax-free municipal debt attracted $1.3 billion, their biggest inflows since late January. The outflows from foreign-focused stock funds were likely on concerns that higher U.S. borrowing costs would erode earnings of emerging market companies, said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade earlier this month and projections from Fed policymakers indicate that they expect four more hikes next year. Esiner also said the prospect of rising yields on U.S. bonds, along with the potential for greater risk in high-yield debt, likely fueled outflows from bond funds. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark their 10th straight week of withdrawals. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 12/22/2015 12/16 12/9 12/2 11/24 Total equity -3,934 -11,211 -6,316 -8,860 -3,896 Domestic -1,378 -7,583 -5,262 -7,977 -3,526 World -2,557 -3,628 -1,054 -883 -370 Hybrid -1,597 -5,602 -2,282 -1,224 -1,758 Total bond -4,535 -11,986 -6,476 -1,024 -2,768 Taxable -5,798 -12,633 -7,301 -1,947 -3,394 Municipal 1,262 647 825 923 626 Total -10,067 -28,799 -15,074 -11,108 -8,423 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrew Hay)