By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 30 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $2.6 billion out of foreign-focused stock funds in
the week ended Dec. 22 on continued fears that higher U.S.
interest rates could hurt shares outside the United States.
The outflows marked the second straight week of sizable
withdrawals from the funds, with investors having pulled the
most in over four years the prior week, according to the data
released Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute.
The outflows marked the sixth straight week of investor
withdrawals from foreign-focused equity funds, or the longest
outflow streak since one that began in Nov. 2012, according to
the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $1.4 billion in
outflows. While that marked their 13th straight week of
outflows, it was the lowest weekly withdrawals in nine weeks.
The latest period also marked the first week in a year in
which investors pulled more cash from foreign-focused stock
funds than from U.S.-focused stock funds, the ICI data showed.
Overall, stock funds bled $3.9 billion, down from the prior
week's $11.2 billion in withdrawals but still marking their
ninth straight week of outflows. The prior week's outflows were
the biggest in six weeks.
Overall outflows from bond funds also decelerated, with
investors pulling $4.5 billion. That was down from the prior
week's $12 billion in outflows, but was still the seventh
straight week of outflows.
Funds that hold tax-free municipal debt attracted $1.3
billion, their biggest inflows since late January.
The outflows from foreign-focused stock funds were likely on
concerns that higher U.S. borrowing costs would erode earnings
of emerging market companies, said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade earlier this month and projections from Fed
policymakers indicate that they expect four more hikes next
year.
Esiner also said the prospect of rising yields on U.S.
bonds, along with the potential for greater risk in high-yield
debt, likely fueled outflows from bond funds.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark their 10th
straight week of withdrawals.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
12/22/2015 12/16 12/9 12/2 11/24
Total equity -3,934 -11,211 -6,316 -8,860 -3,896
Domestic -1,378 -7,583 -5,262 -7,977 -3,526
World -2,557 -3,628 -1,054 -883 -370
Hybrid -1,597 -5,602 -2,282 -1,224 -1,758
Total bond -4,535 -11,986 -6,476 -1,024 -2,768
Taxable -5,798 -12,633 -7,301 -1,947 -3,394
Municipal 1,262 647 825 923 626
Total -10,067 -28,799 -15,074 -11,108 -8,423
