By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, July 6 Investors withdrew the most
money to date this year from U.S.-based mutual funds during the
week after Britons voted to leave the European Union, the
Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday.
The $10 billion withdrawn from the funds over seven days
amounts to the largest outflow from the funds since investors
pulled $15 billion in the last week of 2015, the data showed,
when sinking oil prices threatened to sink stocks and force a
wave of corporate defaults.
"Ironically, when U.S. equity and international equity
mutual funds could have benefited from additional cash as the
market sold off, investors became nervous and forced
redemptions," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of exchange-traded
and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The
unknown Brexit impact has caused investor uncertainty and while
the U.S. equity market recovered, clarity remains limited."
The ICI data covers the seven days from June 23, the day of
the "Brexit" referendum, through June 29. The fund trade group
excludes money-market funds, where investors park cash, from the
calculation.
Equity funds recorded nearly $5 billion in net redemptions,
according to the data, including $2.7 billion from U.S. funds
focused on developed international markets, such as the UK and
some other parts of Europe.
That is the worst result for those developed-markets funds
since $5.2 billion in outflows during the week ended Aug. 10,
2011, the records show, as the U.S. saw its credit rating
downgraded by Standard & Poor's and a debt crisis convulsed
Europe.
Bond funds reported $2.4 billion in net outflows during the
week, according to ICI, as continued inflows into highly rated
bonds and municipal debt were offset by a $3.4 billion outflow
from lower-grade, high-yield funds.
That marks the third week of outflows for the junk bond
funds and their largest withdrawals since the week that ended
Dec. 16, 2015, the data showed.
While high-yield bonds were marked down in June, they have
not fallen as far as where they stood at the beginning of 2016,
according to Rosenbluth. Meanwhile, he said government debt and
higher-grade bonds typically attract money during broad market
selloffs.
Investment-grade bond funds and muni funds attracted their
18th and 39th weeks of inflows during the latest week,
respectively, ICI said. Treasury funds attracted just $66
million.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/29 6/22 6/15 6/8 6/1/2016
Total equity -4,990 -3,894 -5,855 -3,807 -6,423
-Domestic -1,927 -3,933 -4,284 -3,416 -6,147
-World -3,064 39 -1,572 -391 -276
Hybrid -2,586 -611 -887 207 -614
Total bond -2,411 3,266 1,481 5,034 1,938
-Taxable -3,587 1,397 -99 3,599 940
-Municipal 1,176 1,869 1,580 1,435 998
Total -9,988 -1,239 -5,261 1,434 -5,099
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)