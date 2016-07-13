By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. mutual-fund investors
bought international stocks and riskier bonds during the latest
week, reversing course after pulling the most cash this year
from funds following the Brexit vote, Investment Company
Institute data showed on Wednesday.
ICI said investors added $2 billion to U.S.-based funds
invested in developed-market stocks outside the country during
the week ended July 6, after pulling $2.7 billion from the funds
the week before in the funds' worst rout since 2011. The funds,
invested in the United Kingdom, Germany and other advanced
economies, have not pulled in that much money since the week
that ended Feb. 24.
U.S.-based junk-bond funds stanched withdrawals, taking in
$82 million one week after investors wiped $3.4 billion from the
funds' ledgers in their biggest weekly outflows this year,
according to ICI.
The week before, investors took the most money overall out
of U.S.-based stock and bond mutual funds this year following
the British vote to leave the European Union, launching a
process called "Brexit."
"Equity investors are facing tough tradeoffs and decided to
buy where there were temporary discounts caused by Brexit," said
Matt Cody, co-chair of the investment committee at Wetherby
Asset Management in New York.
He said investors have the choice of investing in stocks
after the S&P 500 hit a record high for the third
consecutive day on Wednesday or buying bonds when the 10-year
Treasury's yield is near record lows.
Overall, U.S.-based equity funds recorded withdrawals of
$3.1 billion during the week, while bond funds attracted $1.3
billion, according to ICI, a fund trade group. Domestic stock
funds more than doubled their outflows from the week prior, to
$4.5 billion, adding to a brutal year for mutual-fund managers
who specialize in picking U.S. stocks.
Even as investors from BlackRock Inc to DoubleLine
Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach said they favored some buying in
emerging markets, funds specializing in those stocks posted $610
million in outflows during the week.
Global-bond funds posted $142 million in outflows, ICI data
showed.
"We are completely out of global debt; we don't believe
paying governments to lend them money is a good investment plan
for our clients," said Cody. "You can still get positive yield
in emerging debt, but energy-price weakness and increasing
sovereign-debt loads lead to risks outweighing the benefits."
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/6 6/29 6/22 6/15 6/8/2016
Total equity -3,086 -5,217 -4,078 -5,864 -3,813
-Domestic -4,522 -2,025 -4,104 -4,292 -3,421
-World 1,435 -3,192 26 -1,572 -392
Hybrid -283 -2,613 -612 -886 207
Total bond 1,276 -2,478 3,255 1,481 5,034
-Taxable 171 -3,654 1,386 -99 3,599
-Municipal 1,106 1,176 1,869 1,580 1,435
Total -2,093 -10,307 -1,435 -5,270 1,428
