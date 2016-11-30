By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 30 The post-election enthusiasm for U.S. stock funds is waning, while a strong dollar helped push commodity funds to their largest withdrawals in more than three years, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Investors pulled $1.6 billion from U.S.-based commodity funds during the six days through Nov. 22, according to ICI, which combined with the prior week's result to mark the worst showing since 2013. The category includes funds that invest directly in gold. Meanwhile, U.S.-based domestic stock fund inflows slowed to $6.9 billion, and world equity funds accumulated $2.2 billion after four straight weeks of withdrawals, the trade group's data showed. "Stocks are at the top of their valuations," said Bob Smith, president and chief investment officer at Sage Advisory Services Ltd. "They've had a hell of a run." The year has been marked by a move out of stocks and into bond funds, but investors pumped record cash into U.S. equity ETFs and drained fixed-income funds after the Nov. 8 election. Markets have been betting that Donald Trump's surprising victory could spark bond-harming inflation given the president-elect's stated plans to boost infrastructure spending and cut taxes, moves that may bolster stocks. Inflation could also force the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates faster than markets expect. Gold is highly sensitive to higher rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. Taxable bond funds took in $792 million after $5 billion were snatched from the investments a week earlier. Municipal bond outflows slowed to $2.5 billion, from $4.7 billion. Some investors now see the bond selloff as having run its course. "The whole bond market is oversold," said Smith. The $1.7 billion pulled from the bond funds overall during the six-day period is minor compared with the $9.7 billion withdrawn the week before, according to ICI. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 11/22 11/16 11/9 11/2 10/26/16 Equity 9,178 21,468 -7,550 -8,297 -1,690 -Domestic 6,931 23,161 -6,320 -6,824 -1,304 -World 2,246 -1,693 -1,230 -1,473 -386 Hybrid -792 -1,757 -3,301 -1,874 79 Bond -1,723 -9,715 2,757 -4,597 3,938 -Taxable 792 -5,031 2,867 -4,591 3,288 -Municipal -2,515 -4,684 -110 -6 650 Commodity -1,647 -1,860 637 313 -831 Total 5,016 8,136 -7,457 -14,455 1,496 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)