By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 3 Investors jumped into U.S.-based funds at the quickest pace in two months, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday, as the market shook off concern that stocks have advanced beyond reason. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States attracted $20.8 billion during the week ended April 26, the trade group said. That includes $11.6 billion for stocks and $8.6 billion for bonds. The figures exclude money-market funds where investors park cash. "The fear wore off," said Kristina Hooper, global market strategist at Invesco Ltd. "We are very much in an environment of disruptions. We have to recognize there will continue to be geopolitical risks around every corner, although they tend to have short-term impact." Voters head to the polls on Sunday in the French presidential election runoff, but the chances for a euroskeptic winner seemed to ebb when centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron led in the first round on April 23. That paved the way for $4.8 billion to move into world stock funds, the 21st straight week of inflows. Taxable bond funds have attracted money throughout that period as well, and brought in nearly $8 billion in the latest week. Ostensibly high prices did not scare investors away from U.S. stock funds, which attracted the most money in a month, $6.8 billion. "If we were to look over all the stock markets certainly valuations seem extended now," said Hooper. "Earnings have improved, but that doesn't account for all the run-up." S&P 500 earnings grew 14 percent in the first quarter over the year prior, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates. Seven in 10 of those companies have reported results so far. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions of dollars): 4/26 4/19 4/12 4/5 3/29 Equity 11,601 4,725 3,101 -6,111 1,576 -Domestic 6,757 1,253 -2,666 -12,761 276 -World 4,844 3,472 5,767 6,650 1,300 Hybrid 566 -596 -665 -1,467 -1,077 Bond 8,615 3,229 4,275 11,142 7,594 -Taxable 7,962 2,743 2,963 10,589 6,950 -Municipal 653 487 1,312 553 644 Commodity -7 740 111 -125 100 Total 20,775 8,099 6,822 3,440 8,194 (Editing by Matthew Lewis)