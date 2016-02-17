By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $729 million from taxable-bond funds in the latest week, adding a 14th consecutive week to the investments' streak of withdrawals as corporate-credit markets tightened on global recession fears. Taxable-bond funds have lost a total of $57 billion over that quarter-year of outflows, led by high-yield and global-bond funds, according to the data released Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute (ICI). "Investor concerns about higher bond defaults, tied to weakness in energy and materials sectors, have contributed to outflows in high-yield and commodity-centric global bonds and overshadowed the flight to quality in government-bond funds and weighed down the entire taxable-bond universe," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of exchange-traded fund and mutual-fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Adding to the risk-averse sentiment, investors pulled a net $1.4 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds during the week, just one week after the funds took in the most money since November 2013. U.S.-based stock funds have bled money in 15 of the last 16 weeks, ICI said. Funds focused on international shares took in $2.3 billion during the week that ended Feb. 10, led by funds targeting relatively safe developed markets. Funds focused on U.S. corporate shares posted $3.6 billion in outflows. "Investors continue to favor international equities over domestic ones to start 2016, though the pace of new money slowed we think amid weakness in Japan and Europe," said Rosenbluth. Overall during the week, bond funds took in a net $690 million led by continued strength in the municipal-bond and taxable government-bond fund segments, the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual-fund trade organization, showed. Muni funds, which took in $1.4 billion during the week, have posted net inflows for each of the last 19 weeks reported by the ICI. Taxable government-bond funds also took in $1.4 billion during the week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/10 2/3 1/27 1/20 1/13/2016 Total equity -1,373 8,057 -4,920 -3,788 -1,554 Domestic -3,625 2,313 -6,263 -4,903 -4,756 World 2,252 5,744 1,344 1,115 3,202 Hybrid -1,044 1,706 -3,468 -2,659 -3,561 Total bond 690 -4,289 -907 -1,937 -534 Taxable -729 -5,490 -1,760 -2,934 -1,853 Municipal 1,419 1,200 853 997 1,319 Total -1,727 5,473 -9,294 -8,384 -5,650 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrea Ricci)