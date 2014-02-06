* Move follows series of political and economic reforms in
Myanmar
* Bank says will help reintegrate Myanmar and U.S. exporters
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Export-Import Bank of the
United States said it launched operations in Myanmar on
Thursday, a move to support U.S. exporters against competitors
and help reintegrate the country into the world economy.
Fred Hochberg, chairman of the U.S. government lending
agency, said the announcement would send "a strong signal that
we are committed to strengthening economic ties with Burma as
the nation continues its transition."
"This decision ... will improve trade flows between our two
countries and help reintegrate Burma into the global economy,"
he said in a statement, adding that it would also open an
important new market for U.S. exports and support American jobs.
The U.S. move follows the launching of political and
economic reforms in Myanmar since 2011 when a military
government stepped aside and the country started to move away
from nearly half a century of army rule and international
isolation.
A senior bank official, briefing reporters in a conference
call, said its decision was made possible by a lifting of U.S.
sanctions and the end of a year-long moratorium on relending
that followed a big debt write-off by the Paris Club of creditor
countries.
Another bank official said there were "exciting
opportunities" in Myanmar for U.S. exporters of agricultural
commodities, in the transportation sector, and in
infrastructure, including power, mining and agricultural
equipment.
The bank said it would be able to provide export-credit
insurance, loan guarantees and direct loans for export sales.
It would also be able to offer short-term insurance for
sovereign transactions with repayment terms of 180 days or less,
and up to 360 days for capital goods.
Medium-term insurance, loan guarantees and loans were also
available for sovereign transactions with terms up to five
years, along with capital guarantees to help U.S. exporters or
their suppliers obtain funds to produce or buy goods or services
for export.
The bank would be able to provide long-term support for
trade, provided there were financing arrangements to eliminate
or externalize country risks, it said.
The first bank official said the aim was to create a level
playing field for U.S. exporters trying to compete with foreign
firms that were backed by export credit agencies.
"There has been a lot of interest expressed on the part of a
lot of different U.S. companies who would like to be able to
compete in the marketplace," he said.
Asked about continuing concerns over human rights in
Myanmar, the first bank official said the bank had taken into
account the political and social environment, but "in the narrow
context ... of repayment risk."
A senior U.S. official said the United States continued to
engage the Myanmar government on events in the western Rakhine
state, where the United Nations and rights groups have said that
at least 40 minority Muslims were killed by security forces and
majority Buddhist civilians in mid-January.
The United States said last month it was deeply disturbed by
the reports, and the U.S. official said Washington had
reiterated a call for a "credible and independent
investigation".
