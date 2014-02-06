WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Export-Import Bank of the
United States has launched operations in Myanmar to support U.S.
trade with the country and help integrate it into the world
economy, a bank official said on Thursday.
"Effective today, the Export-Import Bank of the United
States is open for business in Burma, for sovereign lending to
facilitate U.S. export credit sales on terms up to five years in
repayment," the official told reporters in a conference call.
"This decision was reached ... after a diligent review of
Burma's creditworthiness and will improve trade flows between
our two countries and help integrate Burma into the global
economy," the official said of the Southeast Asian country,
which is officially known as Myanmar.
"This decision will open an important new market for
American exports and support American jobs," the official said.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Stephen Powell)