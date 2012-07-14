By Martin Petty
| July 14
July 14 General Electric Co secured a
medical equipment deal with two hospitals in Myanmar on
Saturday, becoming the first U.S. company to restart business in
the long-isolated country since Washington eased sanctions this
week.
U.S. firms are wasting no time since U.S. President Barack
Obama announced the issue of general licenses on Wednesday to
allow investment and financial services.
GE was the first to move, agreeing through its local dealer
to provide X-ray machines for cardiology and topography to two
private hospitals in Myanmar.
The deal was announced on Saturday during a U.S. business
trip to Myanmar, where investors are hoping to tap into
everything from infrastructure and financial services to
information technology, oil and gas.
Wary of being left behind by Asian companies, 70 people from
37 U.S. firms were on hand to scope opportunities in the once
secretive state.
Although the GE deal through local partner, Sea Lion Co Ltd,
was relatively small at approximately $2 million, the company
has big plans for Myanmar, where the government has vowed to
boost healthcare spending and tackle chronic power shortages.
"We're now good to go," GE's chief executive for ASEAN
(Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Stuart Dean said in an
interview on the sidelines of a forum of U.S. businesses in Siem
Reap, Cambodia on Friday.
"Before it was a grey area, we didn't know if this was
permitted or not. We would prefer it this way, to see the end
user. If we gave a hospital 60 days to pay, was that financing
and breaking sanctions? We weren't sure, but now that's covered
by the licenses, so we're very positive."
Myanmar's 15-month-old quasi-civilian government is
navigating an ambitious path to develop a resource-rich but
desperately poor country that wilted under 49 years of military
rule and sanctions, which have largely kept U.S. firms at bay.
Major U.S. companies dealing there under the embargoes were
Chevron, which set up there before sanctions were put in
place, and Caterpillar, which has sold bulldozers and
excavators in Myanmar through an independent dealer.
POWER STRUGGLE
The licenses issued to U.S. companies cover provision of
financial services and a reporting requirement and detailed
disclosures to promote transparency in a notoriously corrupt
country, a move Obama said was to provide "immediate incentives
to reformers".
One of the biggest challenges for Myanmar's government, and
of concern for many investors, is its power outages. Myanmar has
an outdated grid and three-quarters of its 60 million people do
not have regular access to electricity. Although it generates
hydro-power, most of its output is exported to its neighbours.
Dean said GE was working fast to try to agree a deal to
supply Myanmar with two 25-megawatt gas turbines, which the
government promised to the public in response to protests in
several cities. It was also seeking to upgrade old GE technology
sold to Myanmar before the imposition of sanctions.
"We continue to negotiate this, discussions are ongoing, but
unlike healthcare equipment it's complicated, you have to
connect to the grid and you need gas," Dean said.
"There's an urgency, we're working it hard, Myanmar's
working it hard, but they're inundated with other proposals and
in terms of people who understand how to negotiate energy deals,
they're limited."
Now that financing was permitted, the world's biggest jet
engine and electric turbine maker would eventually look to
aircraft leasing there as Myanmar prepares to build a new
airport outside the commercial capital Yangon.
Dean said the country was also interested in upgrading
Myanmar's decrepit railways and fleet, which was not GE
technology, but the company might provide signalling equipment.
With a request to open an office in Yangon still pending,
progress would be slow and the company, he said, would limit its
work in the country for now.
"We still have no feet on the ground. We're looking to hire
by the end of the year, it's one step at a time," he said. "The
real focus is, let's do healthcare and electricity well."