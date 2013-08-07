By Paul Eckert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States updated
sanctions on Myanmar on Wednesday to maintain a ban on importing
rubies and jade amid a relaxation of curbs on U.S. trade with
the Southeast Asian nation, American officials said.
President Barack Obama's executive order continues a gradual
lifting sanctions aimed at encouraging political and economic
reforms since the military government that had run the country
also known as Burma for five decades stepped aside in 2011.
"The administration is maintaining restrictions on specific
activities and actors that contribute to human rights abuses or
undermine Burma's democratic reform process," deputy national
security adviser Ben Rhodes said in a statement.
The U.S. ban on imports of Myanmar jade and rubies remains
in place because of concerns that the mining of those gems
benefits military figures and shadowy businessmen and fuels
corruption and human rights abuses in ethnic minority regions
that have been theaters of armed conflict for decades.
"We want to encourage responsible trade and investment in
Burma, and at the same time we want to continue to target ...
those sectors and entities and individuals that we consider to
be problematic," said a U.S. official, who spoke to reporters on
condition of anonymity.
Without Wednesday's adjustment, the ban on rubies, jade and
jewelry that contains them would have lapsed with the expiry on
July 28 of a general import ban under legislation known as the
Burma Freedom and Democracy Act.
Wednesday's move also paves the way for the lifting of
prohibitions on U.S. dealings with some people or entities in
Myanmar on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) blacklist
maintained by the Treasury Department.
Lifting the ban on U.S. interactions with such people or
companies still requires a license from Treasury, a second U.S.
official said. Myanmar's list includes military figures accused
of rights abuses and corruption under the former ruling junta.
Human rights activists and ethnic minority groups remain
wary about the government of President Thein Sein, a former
general now heading a quasi-civilian government in Myanmar, and
they lobbied vigorously to keep some sanctions in place.
"We are strongly opposed to removing anyone from the SDN
list who has not demonstrated they have cut ties with the
Burmese military, military-owned businesses and returned
confiscated land," said Jennifer Quigley, executive director of
the U.S. Campaign for Burma, a Washington advocacy group.
In a letter to Obama last month, 30 groups from Kachin
state, where much of the jade is mined, warned that an easing of
the ban would worsen a conflict over resources that has raged
since a ceasefire broke down in 2011.
"The prospect of huge profits to be made could encourage
increased militarization and even fresh conflict as government
forces seek to secure control of areas where mines are or where
deposits may be," said the groups from Kachin, a state that
borders China.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu)