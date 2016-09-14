Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi meets with U.S. President Barack Obama at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON Myanmar will be able to export about 5,000 products to the United States duty-free under a new designation under the Generalized System of Preferences trade preferences program, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The change, set to take effect on Nov. 13, will help the Myanmar government create jobs and reduce poverty in a country where per capita income is estimated at $1,280, the official said.

The designation came as Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi met President Barack Obama at the White House on Wednesday.

