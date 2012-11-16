WASHINGTON Nov 16 The United States eased
restrictions on goods from Myanmar for the first time in nearly
a decade, just a day ahead of President Barack Obama's historic
trip to the country.
The looser restrictions mark a further step in the U.S.
rapprochement with the rapidly reforming country, and could be a
further political boost to the former general now leading
changes in Myanmar, also known as Burma.
Officials said the Myanmar government said easing the import
ban could help further integrate their country into the global
economy.
"Today's joint actions ... are intended to support the
Burmese government's ongoing reform efforts and to encourage
further change, as well as to offer new opportunities for
Burmese and American businesses," the U.S. Treasury and State
departments said in a joint statement on Friday.
The government issued a waiver and general license to ease
the ban on most goods, though it will not cover jadeite and ruby
imports.