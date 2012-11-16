By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The United States said on
Friday it will allow imports from Myanmar for the first time in
nearly a decade, a move that could boost the struggling economy
in the former pariah state.
The announcement came just a day before President Barack
Obama departs on a trip to Asia that will include a historic
stop in the resource-rich country.
The easing of trade restrictions marks another step in the
improvement of relations between the two countries and could
give a political boost to the former general now leading changes
in Myanmar, also known as Burma.
"Today's joint actions ... are intended to support the
Burmese government's ongoing reform efforts and to encourage
further change," the U.S. government said in a statement on
Friday.
Obama plans to arrive in Myanmar on Monday. It will be the
first time a U.S. president has visited the country, where a
military junta ceded power to a semi-civilian government last
year.
The new government has launched rapid reforms, including an
overhaul of the economy, an easing of censorship, the
legalization of trade unions and protests, and the freeing of
political prisoners.
"We urge the Burmese government to continue this progress,"
the U.S. statement said.
While human rights groups urge Obama to press Myanmar's
military to cede more authority in the country, the president's
aides have said his visit could help lock in political reforms
and encourage more.
They say the trip could serve as an example to countries
such as North Korea that the United States would engage with
former foes if they reform.
On Friday, the U.S. government issued a waiver and general
license to ease the ban on the import of most goods from
Myanmar, although it will not cover jadeite and ruby imports.
U.S. officials said the Myanmar government had asked for
looser restrictions in order to help their country integrate
into the global economy.
Ending the U.S. import ban would provide a badly needed
economic boost in Myanmar, where the unemployment rate is about
25 percent.
The United States imported $356.4 million of clothing and
other goods from Myanmar in 2002, the last full year before the
import ban was imposed. Imports fell to $275.7 million in 2003
and have been zero in most years since then.
U.S. companies are allowed to export to Myanmar and last
year shipments increased about fivefold to $48 million. By
comparison, to two-way U.S. trade with Myanmar's neighbor
Thailand was nearly $36 billion in 2011.