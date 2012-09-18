BRIEF-Thomson Resources confirms further funding received as part of Bygoo farm in agreement
* Confirms that further funding has been received as part of bygoo farm in agreement signed with canadian investors
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 U.S. economic sanctions were a useful tool for putting pressure on Myanmar's military government, but the people of the country now need to consolidate democracy on their own, opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday.
"I do support the easing of sanctions," she said in remarks after a speech at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on the opening day of her two-week tour of the United States.
HONG KONG, June 7 Gold and sovereign debt are set to build on solid overnight gains while Asian stocks are likely to slip on Wednesday as investors reduce risk before several major political and economic events later this week. With U.K. elections, an European Central Bank policy meeting where policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony on all set for Thursday, market participants will be wary of taking big positions.