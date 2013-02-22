WASHINGTON Feb 22 The United States relaxed
sanctions on four large banks in Myanmar on Friday, allowing
them access to the U.S. financial system as a reward for the
country's political reforms.
The Treasury Department issued a general license to the
Myanma Economic Bank, Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank,
Asia Green Development Bank and Ayeyarwady Bank.
A general license eases restrictions and lets the banks deal
with U.S. citizens and companies, but leaves sanctions laws on
the books, giving Washington leverage should Myanmar start to
backslide on reforms.
"Increased access to Burma's banking system for our
companies and non-governmental organizations will help to
facilitate Burma's continued social and economic development,"
said David Cohen, the Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence.
The United States still uses the traditional two-syllable
name for the Southeast Asian country.
The announcement on Friday follows a similar move last July,
when the U.S. Treasury issued general licenses allowing U.S.
companies to invest in and provide financial services to
Myanmar, as long as they make detailed disclosures about their
dealings.
The United States, the European Union and others have
gradually loosened restrictions on Myanmar in the last two years
after the country started to open up its political system and
freed hundreds of political prisoners.
Myanmar's leaders say sanctions have stifled their attempts
to revive the economy and lift the resource-rich country out of
poverty.
Sanctions have also been suspended or lifted by other
developed countries, including Canada, Australia and Japan.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Brunnstrom)