WASHINGTON Oct 7 President Barack Obama said on
Friday he was lifting sanctions on Myanmar by terminating an
emergency order that deemed the policies of the former military
government a threat to U.S. national security.
"I have determined that the situation that gave rise to the
national emergency ... has been significantly altered by Burma's
(Myanmar's) substantial advances to promote democracy, including
historic elections in November 2015," Obama said in a letter to
congressional leaders announcing the decision.
