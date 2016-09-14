(Adds background on trafficking report)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A U.S. senator said on
Wednesday that he was "somewhat appalled" by Aung San Suu Kyi's
reaction to her country's record on human trafficking,
underscoring concerns about human rights that are shadowing the
Myanmar leader's visit to Washington.
"While we certainly appreciate the work Aung San Suu Kyi has
done to ensure a democratic transition in Burma, I am somewhat
appalled by her dismissive reaction to concerns I raised this
morning about the problem of human trafficking in her country,"
U.S. Republican Senator Bob Corker said in a statement released
to Reuters after a breakfast meeting with Suu Kyi and Vice
President Joe Biden.
"After witnessing her lack of regard for Burma's dismal
track record on this issue, I plan to pay very close attention
to her government's efforts to prevent innocent human beings
from being trafficked and sold into forced labor and sex
slavery," said Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee.
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, spent many years
under house arrest for her opposition to the military junta that
ruled Myanmar for decades.
The United States placed Myanmar, formerly known as Burma,
on its list of the worst human trafficking offenders in June for
failing to do more to curb widespread abuses, hoping to prod its
new government and its powerful military to address the issue.
"Obviously, it's not an issue that she displays much of a
concern for, and I expressed my strong disappointment at her
dismissive response," Corker told Reuters in an interview later
on Wednesday.
Although Corker said he supported sanctions relief for
Myanmar as a way to support its young democracy, he said he
would look for ways to convey the importance of the trafficking
issue to the United States.
"I am going to explore ways to cause them to care a little
bit more," he said.
