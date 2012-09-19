WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The United States on
Wednesday removed sanctions that blocked any U.S. assets of
Myanmar's president and the speaker of its lower house of
parliament and that generally barred American companies from
dealing with them.
President Thein Sein and lower house speaker Shwe Mann, once
members of the former military junta who have won international
praise for driving reforms in the 18 months since the military
ceded power, were both removed from the U.S. Treasury's list of
"specially designated nationals."
The decision came as opposition leader and Nobel laureate
Aung San Suu Kyi was in Washington on Wednesday to meet
President Barack Obama and to receive a congressional gold
medal.
It also occurs ahead of Thein Sein's visit to New York for
the annual U.N. General Assembly next week, when he is expected
to meet senior U.S. officials.
Suu Kyi's election to parliament in April helped transform
Myanmar's pariah image and convince the West to begin rolling
back sanctions after a year of dramatic reforms, including the
release of about 700 political prisoners in amnesties between
May 2011 and July.
The country's state television said on Monday an additional
514 prisoners - including at least 80 political prisoners
according to rights activists - have been given amnesty.
The United States has repeatedly called for all remaining
dissidents to be freed, suggesting this may be a pre-condition
for further economic rewards, including a relaxation of a ban on
imports of Myanmar-made products imposed years ago in response
to human rights abuses under the 1962-2011 military regimes.