By Nichola Groom
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 1 Actress Kerry Washington was
the big winner at the NAACP Image Awards on Friday, picking up
awards for her roles in the slavery-era Western film "Django
Unchained" and television drama "Scandal," as well as a special
honor for professional achievement and public service.
But on a night that celebrated the successes of artists of
color, actor and activist Harry Belafonte struck a somber note
when he admonished the black community for failing to speak out
in favor of gun control, saying "the group most devastated by
America's obsession with the gun is African-Americans."
Washington received the best supporting actress in a movie
award for her role as a slave in Quentin Tarantino's "Django
Unchained" and best actress in a television drama for "Scandal,"
in which she plays a crisis-management expert.
"This award does not belong to me. It belongs to our
ancestors," Washington said in accepting her award for "Django
Unchained," which has received a mixed reaction from the black
community for its portrayal of slavery and its violence.
Both Washington and "Django" co-star Jamie Foxx, who
received the entertainer of the year award, thanked Tarantino
for making the film.
"'Django' was an absolute blessing of a movie," Foxx said.
"Thank you Quentin Tarantino for having the courage to do it."
"Django" failed to pick up the image award for best movie,
losing to "Red Tails," a film about African-American wartime
pilots.
The NAACP also honored Washington with a special award for
both her political activism, including her work on President
Barack Obama's re-election campaign, and for being the first
black woman in 40 years to star in a prime-time drama on network
television.
"I stand here tonight on the shoulders of those who have
blazed a path of art and activism," Washington said, mentioning
Belafonte specifically.
Belafonte took the stage later to accept his own special
award for his decades of political activism. He used his speech
to implore the black community to support gun control, an issue
that has received heightened attention since a December shooting
at a Connecticut school killed 20 children and six adults.
"In the gun game, we are the most hunted. The river of blood
that washes the streets of our nation flows mostly from the
bodies of our black children," Belafonte said. "Where is the
raised voice of black America? Why are we mute?"
The night's other winners included Denzel Washington, who
won the best actor in a movie award for his role as an alcoholic
pilot in "Flight," and LL Cool J, who picked up best actor in a
TV drama for "NCIS: Los Angeles."
The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the accomplishments of
people of color in the fields of film, television, music and
literature, and also honor individuals or groups who promote
social justice.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored
People, founded in 1909, is the oldest and largest civil rights
organization in the United States.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Eric Beech)