WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The president of the NAACP,
Benjamin Jealous, will step down on Dec. 31 after five years in
the post, the civil rights group said on Sunday in a statement
posted on its web site.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Jealous said he
was stepping down in order to spend more time with his young
children, aged 7 years and 13 months. He told the newspaper
published on Sunday that he is also considering teaching.
In a tweet on Sunday, Jealous said he was proud of his five
years at the NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement
of Colored People. "Today we are the largest civil rights org in
the streets online on mobile, and at the polls!" he tweeted.
He also applauded the group's successes in attracting
donors, pointing to data that showed the number of donors had
risen from 16,000 five years ago to 132,000 currently while the
group's success in getting supporters to the poll increased from
500,000 voters in 2008 to 1.2 million in 2012.
Jealous, who was just 35 when he was named to head the NAACP
in 2008, has been credited with taking a dwindling organization
which was headed toward irrelevancy and giving it new vitality
with campaigns to end the death penalty and using text messages
to get out the vote, the Post said.
There was no immediate word of a successor.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Diane Craft)