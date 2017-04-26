NEW YORK, April 26 Mexican and Canadian stocks
and currencies fell on Wednesday after reports that the White
House was considering withdrawing from the North American Free
Trade Agreement, a long-standing trade deal between both
countries and the United states.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 0.11 percent and Mexico's IPC fell 1.17
percent after earlier touching a record high.
The Canadian dollar weakened 0.29 percent versus
the U.S. currency while the Mexican peso touched its
weakest in 6 weeks versus the greenback.
The peso was last at 19.2397 per dollar, down 2.07 percent
on the day.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF fell 2.8 percent to
$50.59 and the iShares MSCI Canada ETF was last down 0.4
percent at $26.66.
A senior Trump administration official said and executive
order on withdrawing the United States from NAFTA is under
consideration. The story was first reported by Politico.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Tom Brown)