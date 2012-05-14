AUSTIN, Texas Move over, Isabella. Sophia is the new top baby girl's name in the United States, according to a list of popular names of 2011 released on Monday by the Social Security Administration.

Isabella, which had been No. 1 for two years, is now No. 2, followed by Emma, Olivia, Ava, Emily, Abigail, Madison, Mia and Chloe.

For boys, Jacob is the top name for the 13th year in a row, followed by Mason, which was No. 12 in 2010. Mason's rise in popularity could be due to reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's selection of that name for her son, who was born in December 2009.

William was No. 3 for boys, followed by Jayden, Noah, Michael, Ethan, Alexander, Aiden and Daniel.

The girl's name that made the biggest jump up the list was Briella, which was ranked 891 in 2010 and 497 in 2011. A possible reason is reality star Briella Calafiore from "Jerseylicious" and "Glam Fairy."

For boys, Brantley was the biggest climber, from 736 in 2010 to 320 in 2011. Social Security officials say it's a toss-up as to whether that was inspired by University of Florida quarterback John Brantley or country singer Brantley Gilbert ("Country Must Be Country Wide.")

Elvis had fallen off the top 1,000 list in 2010, but he's back on at 904. That's good news to Social Security Commissioner Michael Astrue.

"Last year I was all shook up when Elvis dropped way down below the top 1,000, but Elvis is back into the promised land of the top 1,000, and that's all right," Astrue said in a statement.

(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)