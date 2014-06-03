NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. safety experts on Tuesday
warned families to stop using an infant recliner called the "Nap
Nanny" after discovering a sixth death has been tied to the
product.
The Nap Nanny was taken off the market in 2013 after recalls
by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. But safety
experts worry the products can still be found at yard sales and
online sites such as Craigslist.
"Our message is: stop using it," said Scott Wolfson, a
spokesman for the commission. "It's an entrapment and
suffocation risk to babies."
The latest victim, an 8-month-old girl from New Jersey, died
earlier this year after being trapped and suffocated between the
recliner and a crib bumper, the commission said.
The product, which was manufactured by the now-bankrupt Baby
Matters LLC, was first recalled in 2010 after regulators found
that its harness could trap babies in an unsafe position causing
them to suffocate.
In late 2012, the government sued Baby Matters, and soon
after that the company went bankrupt. Regulators settled with
Baby Matters last year, and it is now illegal to sell the Nap
Nanny in the United States, Wolfson said.
U.S. regulators said about 165,000 Nap Nanny recliners were
sold between 2009 and 2012.
"We are deeply concerned about people not being aware of the
previous recalls, and potentially still using it or passing it
along to another unwitting victim.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)