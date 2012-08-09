* Prototype NASA landing vehicle goes up in smoke
* Engineers still looking into cause of fiery accident
MIAMI Aug 9 NASA'S Project Morpheus lander, an
experimental vehicle designed with a view toward future U.S.
space missions beyond Earth's orbit, crashed and burst into
flames at the Kennedy Space Center in central Florida on
Thursday.
During a so-called autonomous free-flight test, NASA said
the vehicle lifted off the ground successfully but "then
experienced a hardware component failure, which prevented it
from maintaining stable flight."
No one was injured in the accident, which followed nearly a
year of testing on Morpheus at the Johnson Space Center in
Houston. But NASA TV footage showed the space capsule engulfed
almost totally in flames after the crash, with little left to
salvage.
The U.S. space agency said engineers were looking into test
data to determine the exact cause of Thursday's accident, but
further details were not immediately available.
"Failures such as these were anticipated prior to the test,
and are part of the development process for any complex
spaceflight hardware," NASA said.,
The hazard field where Morpheus had been scheduled to
undergo about three months of increasingly rigorous tests was
located at the north end of Kennedy's former space shuttle
landing facility.
It was designed to mimic the surface of the moon, with an
array of boulders, rocks, slopes and craters.
The accident came as NASA scientists were still hailing the
Mars rover Curiosity's decent and landing on the "Red Planet"
earlier this week as a "miracle of engineering."