CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 26 A panel
investigating an astronaut's near drowning during a spacewalk
outside the International Space Station in July found that his
spacesuit leaked during an earlier outing, officials said on
Wednesday.
NASA misdiagnosed the earlier leak, believing the water
found in the helmet of Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano on July
9 was due to a ruptured drink bag, said space station chief
engineer Chris Hansen, who chaired an investigation panel
appointed by the U.S. space agency.
"Had the issue been discussed in more detail ... the team
likely would have realized that the water experienced in
(Parmitano's) helmet was 'out of family' and needed to be
investigated further," Hansen wrote in a report released on
Wednesday.
Instead, a week later on July 16, Parmitano and NASA
astronaut Chris Cassidy put on their spacesuits to continue work
outside the space station, a $100 billion research complex that
flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
About 45 minutes into the spacewalk, Parmitano radioed to
ground controllers that water was leaking into his helmet.
Investigators said NASA did not immediately recognize the
possibility that Parmitano's suit was failing.
Engineers mistakenly believed a water leak would trip a fan
to shut down, signaling a suit problem. Instead, the fan
remained operational despite water seeping its way around a
valve and ultimately inside the spacewalker's helmet.
By the time flight controllers aborted the spacewalk, water
obscured Parmitano's vision and impaired his breathing. As the
astronaut made his way into the airlock, assisted by Cassidy, he
lost radio communications as well.
About 1.5 liters (3.17 pints) of water ended up inside
Parmitano's helmet, or about twice as much as what was found
after the July 9 spacewalk, the report shows.
Initially, no one suspected that first leak was anything
more serious than a burst drink bag.
"This was a really subtle problem. It took us weeks before
we started getting to the conclusion that this had happened
earlier," Hansen told reporters on a conference call.
Ultimately, engineers figured out that the leak was due to
contamination in a pump that is part of the spacesuit's cooling
system. The source of the contamination remains under
investigation.
The 220-page report includes 49 recommendations to beef up
safety protocols, training and communication. NASA says it will
implement the findings before scheduling its next series of
spacewalks, targeted for this summer.
NASA has twice before been surprised by unknown technical
implications of hardware problems, with disastrous results. In
2003, foam insulation falling off the space shuttle's fuel tank
during launch caused wing damage that destroyed the Columbia as
it glided through the atmosphere for landing, killing seven
astronauts.
The 1986 Challenger accident, which also killed seven
astronauts, was later blamed on a booster rocket seal that
failed during its launch in cold weather.
"The message to all of us is to be really vigilant and to
really communicate," said NASA spaceflight chief William
Gerstenmaier.
"We're not hiding this stuff. We're actually out trying to
describe these things, describe where we can get better. I think
that's how we prevent Columbias and Challengers," he said.
