Feb 26 Coal managed to retain its top spot in
U.S. power generation in 2015, while natural gas came in a close
second, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration on Friday.
EIA said gas produced a record high 1.3 billion megawatt
hours per day of electricity on average in 2015. Coal,
meanwhile, produced about 1.4 billion MWh per day. One megawatt
is enough to power about 1,000 U.S. homes.
Although data from EIA showed that power plants used more
gas than coal to produce electricity in seven of the 12 months
in 2015, including every month between July and December, coal
maintained its lead due to high usage during the polar vortex
winter.
Many of the coal units that operated during the winter of
2015 however, have since retired.
In 2015, power companies shut over 15,000 MW of coal plants,
the most ever in any year, as inexpensive gas reduced what
generators could charge for electricity, making it uneconomic
for them to upgrade coal plants to meet increasingly strict
federal environmental rules.
Coal has been the primary fuel source for U.S. power plants
for the last century, but its use has been declining since
peaking in 2007. That is around the same time drillers started
pulling gas out of shale formations.
In 2015, gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana
averaged $2.61 per million British thermal units, the lowest
level since 1999.
So far in 2016, gas prices have averaged an even lower
$2.14, which could enable the fuel to gain the top spot in power
generation this year.
It was not supposed to be that way. EIA in April 2015
forecast in its Annual Energy Outlook that coal would remain the
nation's dominant fuel for generation until at least 2040.
Ten years ago, coal produced 50 percent of the nation's
power supply, while gas accounted for just 19 percent. Now, both
fuel about a third, according to EIA.
The next biggest sources of power production last year were
nuclear, at 20 percent, and non-hydro and solar renewables, such
as wind, at 7 percent, EIA said.
The power sector consumed a record 26.4 bcf of gas per day
on average last year, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.
Coal used to generate power is expected to have fallen 11
percent from 2014 to 754 million short tons, its lowest level
since 1988, according to federal data.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)