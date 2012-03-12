March 12 North American natural gas producers are slowing operations as record-high output and the mildest winter in years have pushed U.S. gas prices to 10-year lows. Through a mix of production shut-ins and slower drilling, some companies hope to bolster prices from current levels, which have made most dry gas production uneconomical. Drillers are also moving rigs away from pure gas fields to focus on more lucrative liquids plays, which will likely slow production growth longer term. Analysts reckon that a reduction of 3 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day from total U.S. production of 67 bcf per day would help tighten the over supplied market. So far, actual cuts of about 1.35 bcf per day have been officially announced. Judging by company reports, the rig count has been reduced by at least 60, though the number is much higher due to companies continually moving rigs to liquids plays. The total U.S. rig count last week fell to near a ten year low of 670. Below is a table showing producers' reactions to low prices. Production is measured in billion cubic feet per day. COMPANY DATE PROD. CUT (BCFD) PCT OF SUPPLY RIG REDUCTION Talisman Energy Jan 19 N/A N/A 10 (Marcellus and Montney) Chesapeake Energy Jan 23 1 8 23 (across U.S.) ConocoPhillips Jan 25 0.1 4 N/A Occidental Jan 25 N/A N/A U.S. cuts planned** Consol Energy Jan 26 N/A N/A 23 Marcellus wells deferred EQT Corp Jan 26 N/A N/A Suspends new drilling in Huron, KY ExxonMobil Jan 31 N/A N/A Moving rigs to liquids plays Royal Dutch Shell Feb 2 N/A N/A Moving rigs to liquids plays Progress Energy Feb 8 0.02 10 Cut capex, well completions BG Group/Exco Feb 9 N/A N/A Rig count cut from 35 to 8*** Encana Corp Feb 17 0.25 8 And reducing spending in gas plays Sasol March 12 N/A N/A Slowing development of Canadian shale gas assets ** drill rig cuts planned in pure gas plays in Midcontinent, south Texas and the Permian Basin. *** The total rig reduction from the BG/Exco joint venture's operations in the Haynesville and Marcellus