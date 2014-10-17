CHICAGO Oct 17 Natural gas-fueled engines,
touted as a clean, low-cost alternative to diesel, continue to
struggle for acceptance in the U.S. transportation sector
despite a surge in gas production that has sent the alternative
fuel's domestic price plunging.
U.S. natural gas prices closed on Friday at $3.766 per
million British thermal units, down 42 percent since February.
At its current levels, natgas is about $1.50 a gallon cheaper
than diesel fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. For U.S. railroads alone, which consumed 3.6
billion gallons of diesel in 2012, the potential savings are
huge.
Yet more than a year after Warren Buffett's BNSF Railways
Corp generated big headlines with a plan to test a handful of
natgas locomotives, the railroad has made no large follow-up
purchases of the technology.
The slower-than-expected adoption has forced key
manufacturers, including General Electric Co and
Caterpillar Inc, to focus on niche markets for their
engines while they wait for higher-margin customers such as
railways and maritime shippers to make the switch.
Experts say a number of factors, like the high initial cost
and the extended payback periods involved, have slowed adoption.
David Ross, a vice president for demand development at EQT
Corp, a Pittsburgh-based company that produces,
compresses and distributes natural gas, said the lack of a
natural gas refueling network as extensive as the one that
exists for diesel has also been an obstacle.
"It's still not there," Ross says of the service station
problem. "But it's heading in the right direction."
A steep decline in crude oil prices over the past few
months, which sent diesel prices lower across the country, has
added to the challenge, making it easy for customers to do
nothing.
Last month Westport Innovations, which makes a key
natgas engine technology used by Caterpillar, Volvo AB
and Delphi Automotive Plc, slashed its outlook,
citing a delay in new program launches by customers.
Yet the industry's biggest players insist their products are
gaining traction in the marketplace. The wins are just not
occurring in areas like transport where swift adoption was
expected because of the huge potential cost savings.
Caterpillar, which has sold more than 100,000 of its 3500
series diesel engines in recent decades, has successfully
retrofitted nearly 1,000 of those units to burn both diesel and
natural gas for customers in the energy drilling and pumping
business.
GE has sold more than 3,000 of its Jenbacher-brand gas
engines to farmers, who use them to provide power and heat for
flower and vegetable greenhouses.
"It isn't going nearly as fast as the hype had people
expecting," says Joel Feucht, Caterpillar's general manager
of gas engines.
"But it's probably going faster than most people
appreciate."
