LONDON, Aug 19 U.S. stocks of natural gas are
rising much more slowly than normal for this time of year as a
long, hot summer spurs record air-conditioning demand and gas
burn by power generators.
Natural gas stocks exhibit strong seasonal behaviour,
increasing between April and October, then drawing down during
winter between November and March.
But working gas stocks increased by just 22 billion cubic
feet (bcf) last week, which was less than half the average
increase of 55 bcf at the same time of year between 2011 and
2015 (tmsnrt.rs/2b2xJan).
Stocks have increased by less than normal in 17 of the last
20 weeks. Inventories have risen by just 859 bcf since the start
of April compared with a typical increase of 1,328 bcf in the
last five years.
Part of the reason is that surging temperatures have spurred
record demand for air conditioning and forced power producers to
burn more gas to meet demand (tmsnrt.rs/2bqWcXA).
Temperatures have been consistently higher than normal in
June, July and August across most of the United States.
Total air-conditioning demand so far in 2016 has been 4
percent higher than in 2015 and 12 percent above the long-term
average (tmsnrt.rs/2bqVQQC).
However, even allowing for higher temperatures, natural gas
consumption by power producers has been exceptionally strong,
while natural gas production has lagged.
For any given level of temperatures and air-conditioning
demand, stocks have risen more slowly each week in 2016 than in
2015 (tmsnrt.rs/2bqWz4C).
The market mechanism is working its magic and ultra-low gas
prices are gradually forcing production and consumption back
into balance.
Cheap natural gas has encouraged power producers to maximise
gas-fired generation at the expense of coal and other fuels.
Meanwhile, low prices have discouraged the drilling of new
wells. U.S. natural gas production has levelled off in recent
months after growing strongly in 2014 and 2015.
Stocks started the year at a record and the oversupply was
made worse by mild weather in February and March. By mid-March,
gas stocks were 1,014 bcf (69 percent) above the same point in
2015.
But the excess has been whittled away by strong power burn.
By the middle of August, stocks were just 312 bcf (10 percent)
higher than at the corresponding point in 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/2bqWLAK).
Stocks are still at a record for the time of year, around 2
percent higher than the previous peak and 14 percent higher than
the five-year average (tmsnrt.rs/2bqWX30).
But the continuing heatwave across the eastern United States
should ensure another week of very low stock builds this week.
And low prices of natural gas will incentivise maximum
consumption throughout September, ensuring the rebalancing
continues.
